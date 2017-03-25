Home TEXAS Brothers In Texas Get Life In Prison For 3 Mexico Killings
Brothers In Texas Get Life In Prison For 3 Mexico Killings
(AP) – Two brothers have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the 2008 killings of three relatives in Mexico.

Samuel and Emmanuel Velasco Gurrola were sentenced Thursday in El Paso, Texas. Samuel Velasco Gurrola was convicted in October of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country and conspiracy to cause foreign travel for murder for hire. Emmanuel Velasco Gurrola pleaded guilty to racketeering violations and three counts of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country.

Investigators say Samuel Velasco faced child molestation charges in El Paso and didn’t want his wife, Ruth Sagredo Escobedo, to testify. The brothers arranged the killings of her father and her sister, Cinthia Sagredo Escobedo, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Ruth Sagredo was gunned down going to her sister’s funeral.

