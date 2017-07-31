Home NATIONAL Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video
Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video
Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video

CHRIS CHRISTIE AT CUBS GAME
Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video

Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

White House Says Kelly Has 'full authority'

Kentucky Doctor Delivers Baby Before Giving Birth Herself

New TSC President On Board

US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia

Study Says Films Exclude Women, Hispanics

Afghanistan Says 2 Iraq Embassy Staff Killed

VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection

Election Council Says 8M Voted To Create Venezuelan Assembly

(AP) – Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie.  Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The video circulating on Twitter showed Christie leaning over to nearly get in the man’s face at Miller Park, holding the order of nachos in his left hand.  “You’re a big shot,” Christie says before walking down the stairs. It was not known what caused the tiff.

Christie was loudly booed on July 18 at Citi Field in New York after snagging a foul ball during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Mets.

Christie was in Milwaukee this weekend to watch the Brewers and Cubs, and was at Friday night’s series opener. His son, Andrew, works in the Brewers’ baseball operations department.

 

