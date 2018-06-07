Home NATIONAL Brown Arrested, Accused Of Hitting Photographer
Brown Arrested, Accused Of Hitting Photographer
(AP) – Tampa Police have released more details on the warrant issued for singer Chris Brown.  Officials Friday said Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach for hitting a photographer in April 2017 in Tampa.

The warrant alleges Brown battered Bennie Vines Jr., who was hired by a club to take photos during an event hosted by Brown.  Vines told officers that while he was snapping photos, Brown punched him. Brown was gone by the time officers arrived that night. Vines refused medical treatment, but told officers he wanted to prosecute because of a minor lip cut.

West Palm Beach is four hours south of Tampa.

