Brownsville Bank Official Admits To Theft And Embezzlement Scheme

A former bank vice president in Brownsville has admitted to stealing money from bank customers – as much as $1.5 million. 69-year-old Angie Caballero, who’d been a vice president with Texas Community Bank, pleaded guilty Thursday to the theft and embezzlement of bank funds, and to a charge of identity theft.

According to the Brownsville Herald, for seven years, Caballero secretly withdrew money from two customers’ accounts, forged checks, and deposited the checks into another account under the names of two of her relatives. The charges carry a maximum 30-year federal prison sentence and a $1 million fine. Prosecutors say they will also ask the judge to order Caballero to pay back the money she stole.