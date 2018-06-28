Home LOCAL Brownsville Becomes A Focal Point Of Protesters Against Family Separations
Brownsville Becomes A Focal Point Of Protesters Against Family Separations
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Brownsville Becomes A Focal Point Of Protesters Against Family Separations

0
0
immigrant family separation
now viewing

Brownsville Becomes A Focal Point Of Protesters Against Family Separations

ANNAPOLIS NEWSPAPER SHOOTING
now playing

Police Say 5 Dead In Maryland Shooting

Senator Elizabeth Warren
now playing

Warren Says Trump Is 'not the king'

IMMIGRANT CHILD SEPARATION
now playing

Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids' Brains

CHINA-SCO-SUMMIT-DIPLOMACY
now playing

Putin: New Russian Weapons Decades Ahead Of Foreign Rivals

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev
now playing

Gorbachev Has High Hopes For Putin-Trump Summit

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden
now playing

Senator Opposes Nominee For HHS Post

Danny Paul Bible
now playing

Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing

IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Administration Struggling To Comply With Order

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED WOMAN AND BABY
now playing

Death Penalty Sought For Texas Federal Agent In Death Of 2

Hundreds of people are gathered at a rally outside the federal courthouse in Brownsville – protesting the separation of thousands of migrant children from their parents.

The rally organized by the ACLU and other civil rights groups brought busloads of people from across Texas to the courthouse where judges hear the immigration cases of those seeking asylum or who have entered the country illegally. Many are waving signs reading “first we march then we vote” and “families belong together.”

Among the participants is Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez. The loud rally comes two days after a federal judge ordered the government to reunite more than 2-thousand immigrant children with their families within 30 days, or 14 days for those younger than 5.

Related posts:

  1. Administration Struggling To Comply With Order
  2. Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids’ Brains
  3. Senator Opposes Nominee For HHS Post
  4. Shelter Chief Says He’s ‘ready now’ For Migrant Reunions
Related Posts
ANNAPOLIS NEWSPAPER SHOOTING

Police Say 5 Dead In Maryland Shooting

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANT CHILD SEPARATION

Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids’ Brains

jsalinas 0
METH BUST

Agents Make Meth Bust At Brownsville Port Of Entry

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video