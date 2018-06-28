Brownsville Becomes A Focal Point Of Protesters Against Family Separations

Hundreds of people are gathered at a rally outside the federal courthouse in Brownsville – protesting the separation of thousands of migrant children from their parents.

The rally organized by the ACLU and other civil rights groups brought busloads of people from across Texas to the courthouse where judges hear the immigration cases of those seeking asylum or who have entered the country illegally. Many are waving signs reading “first we march then we vote” and “families belong together.”

Among the participants is Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez. The loud rally comes two days after a federal judge ordered the government to reunite more than 2-thousand immigrant children with their families within 30 days, or 14 days for those younger than 5.