Brownsville City Commissioner De Leon Resigns

Cesar de Leon

With a little more than two months left in his term, Brownsville City Commissioner Cesar de Leon is calling it quits. The At-Large Place A commissioner submitted a letter of resignation Friday.

In it, de Leon says he had recently gotten married and due to the demands of work and family, he no longer has the time to “devote to the broad mandate” that’s required to be a city commissioner.

De Leon, who was elected in 2015, had already decided to not run for a second term. De Leon’s resignation is his second while serving as the At-Large A commissioner. De Leon had also resigned in October 2017 after he was caught on tape using vulgar and racist words to describe two Cameron County prosecutors. However, De Leon rescinded the resignation days later.

