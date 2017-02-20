Home LOCAL Brownsville City Commissioner Deborah Portillo Decided Against A Second Term
One term is going to be enough for Brownsville City Commissioner Deborah Portillo. The District 3 commissioner will not run for re-election – Portillo making the announcement in an ad she placed in the Brownsville Herald.

The Brownsville businesswoman did not say why she decided against a second campaign, only that it was a decision she did not take lightly. Two candidates had already announced they’re running for the District 3 seat – former commissioner William Garza and insurance agent Joel Munguia.

