Brownsville Coalition Working To Keep CBP, ICE Out Of Charro Days Parade

A progressive coalition in Brownsville is urging officials with the upcoming Charro Days Fiesta to not allow CBP and ICE to be represented in the traditional Color Guard Parade.

Frontera Progressives has sent a letter calling on the festival to remove Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel from the parade and other events.

As reported by the Brownsville Herald, the letter states that the participation of the two federal agencies would be incompatible with the cross-border goodwill that the annual Fiesta embodies. The letter cites the two agencies’ roles in enforcing the Trump administration’s anti-asylum policies.

The Color Guard Parade precedes the Grand International Parade, and they are scheduled for Saturday February 29th. Charro Days itself kicks off Saturday February 22nd.