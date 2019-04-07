Brownsville Cold Case Murder Suspect Dies Day Before New Trial

The Cameron County District Attorney’s office is working to confirm that a former Brownsville man set to go on trial for killing his wife more than 20 years ago has died from a stroke. The Brownsville Herald reports 53-year-old Antonio Santos died at a Houston hospital March 24th from what his defense attorney says was a stroke. Jury selection in Santos’ murder trial was scheduled to begin the next day.

Santos had been accused of killing his wife Evelyn in their Brownsville Country Club home back in 1998, but prosecutors later dismissed the indictment. But in 2014, District Attorney Luis Saenz reopened the case, Santos was convicted, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

However, the 13th Court of Appeals ordered a new trial, ruling that the jury was wrongly not allowed to deliberate a lesser charge of negligent homicide. Santos was out on bond at the time of his death.