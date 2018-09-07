Home LOCAL Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home
The Brownsville police officer shot by a drug store robbery suspect early the morning of July 4th is now recovering at home.

Officials tell the Brownsville Herald that Officer Mario Garza was released from the hospital Friday, two days after being treated for what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound to his left leg.

Garza, a 16-year veteran, was shot in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect inside the CVS Pharmacy on East Alton Gloor Boulevard. The suspect was shot in the stomach and remains in the hospital. He has not yet been charged.

