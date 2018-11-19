Home LOCAL Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder
Luis Armendariz; photo courtesy of Cameron county sheriff’s dept.

A 12-count indictment has been handed up against a man accused in the Independence Day shooting of a Brownsville police officer.  The indictment charges 38-year-old Luis Armendariz with attempted capital murder of a peace officer and aggravated robbery, among other counts.

Police had responded to a robbery at the CVS store on East Alton Gloor Boulevard early the morning of July 4th. Armendariz was reportedly waving a gun in the pharmacy and demanding pain-killers and anti-anxiety drugs, and when police arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire.

Armendariz and one of the officers were shot. Both underwent surgery for their wounds and have since recovered.

