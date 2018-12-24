Home LOCAL Brownsville Couple Killed In Kenedy County Crash
Brownsville Couple Killed In Kenedy County Crash

State troopers are continuing to look into why the driver of a Ford Explorer lost control and crashed, killing a Brownsville couple over the holiday weekend.

The two were heading north on Highway 77 in Kenedy County Saturday evening and were south of the Border Patrol’s Sarita checkpoint when the SUV veered off the road. The driver swerved back on, lost control, and the vehicle flipped several times.

Killed were 51-year-old Maria De Jesus Garcia, who was driving and 51-year-old Francisco Radamez Garcia, who was thrown from the SUV.

