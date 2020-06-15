Brownsville Death Row Inmate Gets Support Of Catholic Bishops

The Texas Conference of Catholic Bishops has filed a brief in support of Ruben Gutierrez who has asked to have a Christian chaplain in the death chamber when he is executed Tuesday evening.

Attorneys for the death row inmate from Brownsville have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to stay his execution over the Texas prisons system policy of not allowing clergy in the execution chamber. The request to the high court followed a federal appeals court decision late Friday to lift a previous stay.

The court found that the prison policy did not violate Gutierrez’ First Amendment rights. It also ruled against his request for a DNA evidence test.

The 43-year-old Gutierrez is to be given a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the robbery-motivated screwdriver stabbing death of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison in her Brownsville mobile home in 1998.