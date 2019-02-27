Brownsville Educator Charged In Alleged Relationship With Student

A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a Brownsville school district employee on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

Sergio Alan Sandoval was booked on the charge this week and was jailed on a $20,000 bond.

A school district spokesman says Sandoval had been placed on administrative leave November 12th last year. The investigation is ongoing. and the school district is not talking about the alleged incident, nor saying which school Sandoval worked at or how long he’d been employed with the district.