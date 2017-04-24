Home LOCAL Brownsville Expected To Reach Out To Lyft
Brownsville Expected To Reach Out To Lyft
The Brownsville City Commission is considering a resolution aimed at attracting a ride-hailing firm to the city, such as Uber or Lyft. The discussions come a little more than a month after Lyft launched ride-hailing services in three major Valley cities – McAllen, Edinburg, and Harlingen – but not Brownsville, the largest city in the Valley.

Commissioners say the resolution would be worded in a way to support ride-hailing apps, but to also support existing taxi cab companies, which have often seen business drop when competing ride-hailing services are made available.

