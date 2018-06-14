Home LOCAL Brownsville Family To Receive Remains Of Korean War P-O-W
LOCAL
P.O.W. M.I.A
The remains of a Korean War P-O-W from Brownsville have finally been identified and will be returned to his family next week.

Army Private First Class Felipe Champion was 19 and fighting with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, when he was reported missing in action following a battle with Chinese forces in South Korea in 1951. Another American P-O-W, after being released, told military officials that Champion had been taken prisoner and died in custody.   In 1992, North Korea returned 15 boxes of remains. DNA evidence helped identify Champion.

Funeral and burial services for Champion will be held next Thursday in Brownsville.

