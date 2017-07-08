Brownsville Hit-And-Run Victim Fighting For His Life

A hit-and-run accident in Brownsville last night has left a man in critical condition. The victim was struck by an unknown type of vehicle near Southmost Boulevard and Cottage Drive at around 9 last night. The man was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a San Antonio hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Brownsville police have few clues to go on and are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to call with any information they can provide. You can call 548-7000 or the CrimeStoppers line at 546-8477.