Brownsville Housing Authority To Attempt El Jardin Renovation

The Brownsville Housing Authority will be the latest entity to try its hand at redeveloping the historic El Jardin Hotel in downtown Brownsville.

The Housing Authority’s board has voted to give its executive director the go-ahead to purchase the abandoned hotel. The decision follows an engineer’s report declaring the 92-year-old building structurally sound even though it hasn’t been occupied since the mid 1980’s.

Housing Authority Executive Director Carla Mancha tells the Brownsville Herald the goal of the projected $16 million hotel restoration project is to assist the ongoing revitalization of downtown. She adds the group will solicit input from the public on how best the 8-story building can do that.