Brownsville ISD Mourns The Loss Of A Well-Known Coach

Memorial services are pending for longtime Brownsville ISD football coach Art Cantu who collapsed on the sidelines of a football game Friday and died.

Cantu, who was the defensive line coach for Pace Early College High School, suddenly fell to the turf at the start of a scrimmage with PSJA Memorial High School at Sams Stadium. Trainers began CPR until paramedics arrived, Cantu was rushed to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, where he died.

The 56-year-old Cantu had been a coach in numerous capacities with several middle and high schools in the Brownsville school district since 1993.