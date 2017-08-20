Home LOCAL Brownsville ISD Mourns The Loss Of A Well-Known Coach
Brownsville ISD Mourns The Loss Of A Well-Known Coach
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Brownsville ISD Mourns The Loss Of A Well-Known Coach

0
0
brownsville isd
now viewing

Brownsville ISD Mourns The Loss Of A Well-Known Coach

AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT
now playing

Paramedic Struck By Drunk Driver While Helping At Car Crash

ROBERT E LEE STATUE IN DALLAS VANDALIZED
now playing

'Nazis' Spray-Painted On Robert E. Lee Statue

BORDER CROSSING REMOTE AREA
now playing

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

FORT HOOD TRAINING ACCIDENTS DEATHS
now playing

Army Report On Fatal Fort Hood Training Largely Redacted

BODY FOUND
now playing

A Body Found In Canal May Be Missing Woman

shooting-investigation
now playing

Man's Fatal Shooting By Police Clouded By Lack Of Video

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

Mercedes Man Killed In Vehicle Rollover

tar ob beaches
now playing

Tar Mars Coastal Beaches

jerry lewis
now playing

Entertainer Jerry Lewis Is Dead

khjkh
now playing

Austin Mayor Named To Lead National Anti-Bigotry Effort

Memorial services are pending for longtime Brownsville ISD football coach Art Cantu who collapsed on the sidelines of a football game Friday and died.

Cantu, who was the defensive line coach for Pace Early College High School, suddenly fell to the turf at the start of a scrimmage with PSJA Memorial High School at Sams Stadium. Trainers began CPR until paramedics arrived, Cantu was rushed to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, where he died.

The 56-year-old Cantu had been a coach in numerous capacities with several middle and high schools in the Brownsville school district since 1993.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Man Sentenced For Murdering His Parents
  2. Man Killed In 1 Vehicle Crash In Brownsville
  3. Brownsville Health Workers Going Door-To-Door In Zika Prevention Campaign
Related Posts
BORDER CROSSING REMOTE AREA

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

jsalinas 0
FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH

Mercedes Man Killed In Vehicle Rollover

jsalinas 0
tar ob beaches

Tar Mars Coastal Beaches

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video