Brownsville ISD Names Edinburg’s Gutierrez As Superintenden

Edinburg schools superintendent Rene Gutierrez will be moving to Brownsville to take over the largest school district in the Valley. During a special meeting Thursday, Brownsville school district trustees named Dr. Gutierrez as the lone finalist for the position. Gutierrez will succeed Dr. Esperanza Zendejas, who after 3-1/2 years as superintendent, reached a separation agreement with the district in February after trustees had placed her on administrative leave. Gutierrez has been the chief of Edinburg schools for 10 years. By law, the Brownsville ISD must wait 21 days to formally offer Gutierrez a contract.