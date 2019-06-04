Brownsville ISD Set To Name Edinburg’s Gutierrez As Superintendent

Edinburg schools superintendent Rene Gutierrez reportedly is to be named the new superintendent of Brownsville schools.

Brownsville school district trustees have called a special meeting this week to name Dr. Gutierrez as the lone finalist for the position. Gutierrez would take over for Dr. Esperanza Zendejas, who after 3-1/2 years as superintendent, reached a separation agreement with the district in February after trustees had placed her on administrative leave. Gutierrez has been the chief of Edinburg schools for 10 years.