Brownsville Judge Rules One-Time Murder Suspect Was Defending Himself
Brownsville Judge Rules One-Time Murder Suspect Was Defending Himself

A Brownsville man who had been charged with murder and aggravated assault has been sentenced to four years in prison for violating probation. District Judge Gloria Rincones ruled this week that 38-year-old Robert Galvan acted in self-defense when he stabbed two men, killing one of them.

However, because Galvan had been drinking at the time, he had violated his probation from a previous assault conviction. It was back on April 11th when Galvan was getting a ride home and a fight broke out over gas money. Galvan maintained he was attacked first with a pair of scissors. Galvan then grabbed the scissors and stabbed the two men, killing 54-year-old Horocio Eguia.

Judge Rincones had already approved a motion by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office to dismiss the murder and assault charges, pending further investigation into whether Galvan was the aggressor.

