Brownsville Man Accused Of Shooting At Undocumented Immigrants Being Held Be Feds
A Brownsville man will remain in federal custody for the time being after allegedly shooting toward a group of undocumented immigrants last week.

Enrique Fernandez; Photo courtesy of Brownsville police dept.

A federal judge Monday ordered 56-year-old Enrique Fernandez back to jail after he made his initial appearance Monday on a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Fernandez was initially arrested last Thursday by Brownsville police on a local charge of discharging a firearm inside city limits. He was accused of shooting in the direction of some undocumented immigrants who were crossing his property in Southmost, north of the Sabal Palm Sanctuary. None of the immigrants was hit.

The federal charge stems from Fernandez’s drug possession conviction in the early 1990’s.

