Brownsville Man Busted With Big Cocaine Load
Brownsville Man Busted With Big Cocaine Load
Brownsville Man Busted With Big Cocaine Load

Brownsville Man Busted With Big Cocaine Load

A Brownsville man is in jail far Northeast Texas after being caught with a huge load of cocaine. 28-year-old Bricio Vasquez was pulled over by a state trooper this past Saturday just south of Texarkana. The trooper called in a Cass County sheriff’s K-9 team, and the dog alerted to the trunk of Vasquez’ 2017 Ford Mustang. A search turned up 25 bundles of cocaine, worth an estimated 7 million dollars. Sheriff’s officials say Vasquez was transporting the illegal load to Chicago. It’s not clear yet why the trooper made the traffic stop on Vasquez nor what prompted him to call in a drug dog.

