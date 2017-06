We now know who it is – the winner of a 3-million dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket bought in Brownsville two weeks ago. Brownsville resident Robert Lee Martinez has come forward to claim his prize.

Martinez won a second-tier Mega Millions jackpot by purchasing a Megaplier option and matching all the numbers except the Mega Ball number. Martinez bought the ticket, which was a quick-pick, at the Stripes store on Coffee Port Road and Minnesota Avenue.