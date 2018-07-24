Home LOCAL Brownsville Man Hit With 20-Year Prison Sentence Over Child Porn
20 years in federal prison for a Brownsville man caught trading child pornography online. The sentence against 26-year-old Manuel Teodoro Perez coming five months after he pleaded guilty to a charge of producing child pornography.

Perez had come under investigation in April of last year after the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force flagged a suspicious email address, and traced it to an I-P address belonging to Perez. A search of his computer turned up hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of children – including one of Perez himself sexually assaulting a young child.

