Brownsville Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Louisiana

Louisiana State Police are looking into the circumstances of a 3-vehicle wreck that killed a Brownsville man. 32-year-old Gerardo Hernandez was killed when he plowed his pickup truck into the back of another truck on a road in southern Louisiana.

The impact of the crash sent the other truck across the center line and into the path of an oncoming car. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles were hospitalized.

Louisiana investigators are trying to determine what caused Hernandez to rear-end the truck.