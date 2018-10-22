Home LOCAL Brownsville Men Found Guilty In South Carolina-Based Drug Ring
Two Brownsville men have been convicted in a South Carolina court for their roles in a multi-state drug smuggling operation. 30-year-old Abraham Rodriguez and 23-year-old Ruben Rodriguez were found guilty of conspiring to traffic cocaine.

Investigators say the two used a beachfront resort in North Myrtle Beach to coordinate the distribution of cocaine to Fayetteville North Carolina. The drugs were stored in well-fortified stash houses, and then sold to dealers from several other states.

According to a South Carolina TV station, the Brownsville men coordinated the delivery of more than $1.5 million worth of cocaine last year. They are each facing up to 20 years in prison when they’re sentenced.

