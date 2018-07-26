Home LOCAL Brownsville Minister And Teacher Facing Improper Relationship Charges
Brownsville Minister And Teacher Facing Improper Relationship Charges
LOCAL
0

Brownsville Minister And Teacher Facing Improper Relationship Charges

0
0
INAPPROPRIATE STUDENT TEACHER RELATIONSHIP
now viewing

Brownsville Minister And Teacher Facing Improper Relationship Charges

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Houston-Area Girl, 16, Fatally Shot During Selfies With Gun

PAKISTAN VOTING-1
now playing

Outlawed Pakistan Group Fails To Win Single Seat

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

Cruz, O'Rourke Work On Campaign Debate Schedule

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

6 Wounded In Gunfire In Dallas Neighborhood, No Arrests

PAKISTAN VOTING
now playing

Pakistan Officials Reject Charges Of Vote Fraud

SYRIAN TROOPS ENTER SOUTHER TOWN
now playing

State Media: Syrian Troops Enter Southern Town

Pastor Andrew Brunson
now playing

Trump Threatens Turkey Sanctions Over Pastor

Kaitlan Collins CNN REPORTER
now playing

White House Bars CNN Correspondent From Open Press Event

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan Opposes GOP Effort To Impeach Rosenstein

5b58e5ac6e40e.image
now playing

Backing Off Auto Tariffs, US And EU Agree To More Talks

A Brownsville youth minister, and a Brownsville middle school teacher, is under arrest – accused of having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old girl. 42-year-old Juan Pablo Gomez is charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

Police tell the Brownsville Herald the victim is a student Gomez met while he was a youth minister at St. Mary’s Catholic School. As a result of the allegations, Gomez has also been placed on administrative leave by the Brownsville school district, where he is a teacher at Stillman Middle School.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville School District To Invest Millions In Modernization Upgrades
  2. Brownsville Man Hit With 20-Year Prison Sentence Over Child Porn
  3. Mission ISD Formally Hires New Superintendent
  4. Port Of Brownsville Firm Brings In USS Tripoli For Scrapping
Related Posts
BISD BROWNSVILLE ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Brownsville School District To Invest Millions In Modernization Upgrades

jsalinas 0
asylum seekers

Rio Grande Valley Non-Profit Provides Supplies To Asylum Seekers

jsalinas 0
us border patrol

Border Patrol: Illegal Immigrant Dies, Son Hospitalized

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video