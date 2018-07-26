Brownsville Minister And Teacher Facing Improper Relationship Charges

A Brownsville youth minister, and a Brownsville middle school teacher, is under arrest – accused of having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old girl. 42-year-old Juan Pablo Gomez is charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

Police tell the Brownsville Herald the victim is a student Gomez met while he was a youth minister at St. Mary’s Catholic School. As a result of the allegations, Gomez has also been placed on administrative leave by the Brownsville school district, where he is a teacher at Stillman Middle School.