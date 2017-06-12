Brownsville Murder Suspect Now Charged With Child Pornography

Child pornography charges have been slapped against a Brownsville man who is currently jailed on a charge of murder in the death of a home health care provider. Armando Gerardo Tovar is accused of possessing four photos of a person under the age of 18 inside of a bathroom that were taken without the person’s consent.

The 43-year-old Tovar was first arrested back in May, about two weeks after Gilda Tovar-Cantellano was killed. Her body was found in the Brownsville apartment of an elderly woman for whom she provided health care services. Investigators say the 69-year-old Tovar Cantellano had been either strangled or suffocated.

Prosecutors say the murder and the child pornography cases are linked but aren’t saying how. The suspect is jailed on bonds totaling more than 1 million dollars.