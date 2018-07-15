Home LOCAL Brownsville Officials Lift Weekend Boil Water Order
Brownsville Officials Lift Weekend Boil Water Order
LOCAL

Brownsville Officials Lift Weekend Boil Water Order

A boil water order is no longer in effect for a large area of north Brownsville.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board lifted the order at 10:30 Sunday morning, about 36 hours after a 24-inch water line ruptured late Friday night. The break caused a major drop in water pressure and an increase in contaminants. PUB crews were able to repair the line, they then flushed the water system and monitored the water quality while waiting for the pressure to return to normal.

The boil water order had affected customers in an area bounded by FM 511, West Alton Gloor Boulevard, FM 802, and Ruben Torres Boulevard.

