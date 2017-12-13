Home LOCAL Brownsville Park Built In Memory Of Three Slain Children Set To Open
Brownsville Park Built In Memory Of Three Slain Children Set To Open
Brownsville Park Built In Memory Of Three Slain Children Set To Open

Brownsville Park Built In Memory Of Three Slain Children Set To Open

A little more than a year-and-a-half after the so-called Rubio house was demolished, officials will gather Thursday to formally open a new park on that site northeast of downtown Brownsville.

The property at Tyler and 8th streets is where a dilapidated 2-story apartment building once stood, and it’s where, almost 15 years ago, John Rubio and his common-law wife butchered their three young children. Over the past 18 months, the bulldozed property has been transformed into Tres Angeles Park, named for the three children who were killed – and now a playground and a community garden sit on the site.

The Rubio children will be commemorated Thursday with a tree planting ceremony at the park in the morning and a formal park lighting ceremony in the afternoon.

