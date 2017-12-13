Brownsville Park Built In Memory Of Three Slain Children Set To Open

A little more than a year-and-a-half after the so-called Rubio house was demolished, officials will gather Thursday to formally open a new park on that site northeast of downtown Brownsville.

The property at Tyler and 8th streets is where a dilapidated 2-story apartment building once stood, and it’s where, almost 15 years ago, John Rubio and his common-law wife butchered their three young children. Over the past 18 months, the bulldozed property has been transformed into Tres Angeles Park, named for the three children who were killed – and now a playground and a community garden sit on the site.

The Rubio children will be commemorated Thursday with a tree planting ceremony at the park in the morning and a formal park lighting ceremony in the afternoon.