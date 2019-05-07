Brownsville Planning Sandbag Distribution Ahead Of Hurricane Season

Brownsville is getting a jump on hurricane preparedness – and helping you do the same. The city will be holding a sandbag pickup event at which residents can pick up sandbags that city workers have already filled, and they will load them into your vehicle. Residents will be able to get up to 8 sandbags, business owners can get up to 10. You will need to show proof that you live in Brownsville.

The pre-filled sandbags can be picked up on GBIC Circle at the Industrial Park along Paredes Line Road in north Brownsville. The event will be Friday and Saturday – the 17th and 18th – starting at 10 a.m.