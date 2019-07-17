Brownsville Police Report Confirms Officers Shot Assault Suspect To Death

A Brownsville police report confirms that a domestic assault suspect died after being shot inside of his car during an early-morning confrontation with three police officers last month.

The custodial death report, obtained by the Brownsville Herald, states the officers opened fire as Mark Anthony Galvan accelerated his Ford Mustang toward the officers whose patrol cars were blocking his path out of a residential neighborhood. The report adds the Mustang came within inches of hitting one of the officers. Galvan broke through the roadblock but then crashed his car into a palm tree. He was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and the 20-year-old man died a short time later at the hospital.

The three officers remain on administrative leave while the incident remains under investigation by Texas Rangers who will determine if the officers were justified in using deadly force.