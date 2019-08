Brownsville police are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate a deadly hit and run accident.

Someone walking near Southmost and International Boulevards at around 2 a.m. Monday was struck by a vehicle and killed, and the driver kept on going. Investigators have not released a description of the suspect vehicle, and have not yet identified the victim.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened at that intersection to call them at 584-7000.