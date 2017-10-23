Home LOCAL Brownsville Police Want A-G’s Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting
Brownsville Police Want A-G’s Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Brownsville Police Want A-G’s Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting

0
0
shooting investigation
now viewing

Brownsville Police Want A-G’s Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting

Screen Shot 2017-10-23 at 4.18.33 PM
now playing

Bonita #POTW Oct. 23

Medal of Honor to former Army Captain Gary Michael Rose
now playing

Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor

BOWE BERGDAHL
now playing

Bergdahl Sentencing Delayed To Wednesday

HARVEY WEINSTEIN
now playing

New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Weinstein Co.

GALVESTON MISSING LITTLE BOY
now playing

Police Seek Help To Identify Dead Boy Found On Texas Beach

SCHOOL AND PRAYER
now playing

Teachers Suspended On Claim They Mocked Disabled Boy

Russia Journalist Attacked
now playing

Prominent Journalist At Radio Station Stabbed In Moscow

Nicholas Robone, 28, left, and his brother Anthony, 25,
now playing

Tale Of 2 Brothers: 1 Victim, 1 Rescuer In Vegas Shooting

ISIS BATTLE
now playing

67 Bodies Found After IS 'massacre' In Syria

NORTH KOREA MISSILE THREAT
now playing

Japanese Defense Minister Sounds Alarm On North Korea

The Brownsville PD and the Texas DPS are asking for a Texas Attorney General’s opinion on the release of police body-cam video of officers shooting and killing a Brownsville man earlier this month.   The request follows an open records request filed by the Brownsville Herald seeking the release of the video.   In their letter to the Attorney General, the two law enforcement agencies claim that releasing the video would interfere with an ongoing investigation. It was back on October 5th when police tried to serve a burglary warrant on 31-year-old German Ornelas at an apartment on West Saint Charles Street.

The incident report states that after a brief confrontation, Ornelas lunged at the officers with a knife, they opened fire, and Ornelas died of his wounds at the hospital. Ornelas’ family has disputed the police account of the incident.

Related posts:

  1. Police Officer Fatally Shot At Domestic Dispute Call
  2. Trump Has No Plan To Block Scheduled Release Of JFK Records
  3. Former Brownsville Fire Chief Indicted, Suspended Without Pay
  4. Child’s Body Found Near Missing 3-Year-Old Girl’s Home
Related Posts
GALVESTON MISSING LITTLE BOY

Police Seek Help To Identify Dead Boy Found On Texas Beach

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Defends Call To Fallen Soldier’s Widow

jsalinas 0
gavel-generic-stock

Immigrant Teen Seeking Abortion Asks Court To Reconsider

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video