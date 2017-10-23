Brownsville Police Want A-G’s Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting

The Brownsville PD and the Texas DPS are asking for a Texas Attorney General’s opinion on the release of police body-cam video of officers shooting and killing a Brownsville man earlier this month. The request follows an open records request filed by the Brownsville Herald seeking the release of the video. In their letter to the Attorney General, the two law enforcement agencies claim that releasing the video would interfere with an ongoing investigation. It was back on October 5th when police tried to serve a burglary warrant on 31-year-old German Ornelas at an apartment on West Saint Charles Street.

The incident report states that after a brief confrontation, Ornelas lunged at the officers with a knife, they opened fire, and Ornelas died of his wounds at the hospital. Ornelas’ family has disputed the police account of the incident.