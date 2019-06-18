Brownsville Public Meeting Set For Thursday On Navy’s Latest Ship Scrapping

The U.S. Navy will hold a public meeting in Brownsville this week as it works to select a site to scrap the U.S.S. Enterprise – the Navy’s first ever nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Brownsville is one of four cities where the Navy will hold an open house because the Navy reportedly is considering a shipbreaking company at the Port of Brownsville to do the dismantling.

The public meetings are being held to help the Navy prepare a report on the environmental impact of scrapping the Enterprise and removing its nuclear reactors. Although the reactors have been defueled, other components of the ship have been exposed to radioactivity.

The public meeting will be held Thursday at the Fort Brown Memorial Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Experts will be on hand to answer questions from those in attendance.

U.S.S Enterprise Wikipedia pic