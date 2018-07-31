Home LOCAL Brownsville Repeals Its First-In-Texas Plastic Ban
Brownsville Repeals Its First-In-Texas Plastic Ban
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Brownsville Repeals Its First-In-Texas Plastic Ban

0
0
LA County Passes Major Ban On Plastic Bags In Unincorporated Areas
now viewing

Brownsville Repeals Its First-In-Texas Plastic Ban

BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Finds 'sophisticated' Efforts To Disrupt Elections

CARLOS URESTI
now playing

8 Candidates Vying To Replace Convicted Texas State Senator

Kirstjen Nielsen
now playing

Top Dem Calls For Kirstjen Nielsen To Resign

SHARK SAN ANTONIO SHARK STOLEN
now playing

San Antonio Aquarium Recovers Shark Stolen In Baby Stroller

alton fire department
now playing

Alton Expands Facilities At Regional Fire Fighting Training Center

Golf bags filled with pot Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
now playing

Border Agents Find Golf Bags Full Of Pot Near Rio Grande In Brownsville

FIRE FLAMES
now playing

One Dead In Early-Morning House Fire In McAllen

FILES-ARGENTINA-US-ECONOMY-BANK-RATE
now playing

Trump Administration Considering Tax Break On Capital Gains

immigration-separated-families
now playing

Judge Says US Must Seek Consent To Medicate Immigrant Kids

1280x720_30301C00-IFOIN
now playing

Consumer Spending Up Solid 0.4 Percent In June

Responding to the threat of another lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Brownsville City Commission has repealed its almost 8-year-old plastic bag ban ordinance.

The repeal vote this week came weeks after Paxton sent letters to Brownsville and 10 other cities warning that they’ll face legal action of they continue to enforce their bag ban laws.   The letters were sent after the Texas Supreme Court decided in mid-June that local bans on plastic bags were illegal. The court ruled in a Laredo case that the municipal bans conflict with state law regulating solid waste disposal.

Brownsville had been the first city in Texas to enact a ban on plastic bags back in 2010. Two other Valley cities with similar ordinances – South Padre Island and Laguna Vista – have not yet responded to Paxton’s warning.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Minister And Teacher Facing Improper Relationship Charges
  2. US Loses Bid To Have Sanctuary City Lawsuit Tossed Out
  3. Port Isabel Officials On Record Opposed To Changing Oversight Of Historic Lighthouse
  4. Valley Speech Pathologist Punished For Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Related Posts
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK

Facebook Finds ‘sophisticated’ Efforts To Disrupt Elections

jsalinas 0
alton fire department

Alton Expands Facilities At Regional Fire Fighting Training Center

jsalinas 0
Golf bags filled with pot Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Border Agents Find Golf Bags Full Of Pot Near Rio Grande In Brownsville

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video