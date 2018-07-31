Brownsville Repeals Its First-In-Texas Plastic Ban

Responding to the threat of another lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Brownsville City Commission has repealed its almost 8-year-old plastic bag ban ordinance.

The repeal vote this week came weeks after Paxton sent letters to Brownsville and 10 other cities warning that they’ll face legal action of they continue to enforce their bag ban laws. The letters were sent after the Texas Supreme Court decided in mid-June that local bans on plastic bags were illegal. The court ruled in a Laredo case that the municipal bans conflict with state law regulating solid waste disposal.

Brownsville had been the first city in Texas to enact a ban on plastic bags back in 2010. Two other Valley cities with similar ordinances – South Padre Island and Laguna Vista – have not yet responded to Paxton’s warning.