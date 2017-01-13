Brownsville Repeals Plastic Bag Fee

It appears Brownsville is doing away with its plastic bag fee. The City Commission and the state Attorney General’s Office have reached an out-of-court agreement to repeal the 1-dollar bag fee that was part of the city’s 5-year-old plastic bag ban ordinance. The Attorney General’s Office agreed to drop its lawsuit in return.

The state had sued Brownsville in October, claiming the 1-dollar environmental fee the city charged for plastic bags amounted to an illegal sales tax. The two sides soon engaged in negotiations to resolve the dispute, and the commission announced an agreement at a special meeting held Thursday evening. The fee had been used to fund various beautification projects for the city.