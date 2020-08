There is a new millionaire in Brownsville. A Brownsville resident has won $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game. The individual had bought a “Million Dollar Jackpot” ticket at the Speedy Pack II store near Central and Ruben Torres Boulevards.

Texas lottery officials say the ticket was the last of three $1 million prizes offered by that scratch-off game. We won’t know who the winner is – the person chose to remain anonymous.