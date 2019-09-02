Brownsville School Board Member Arrested For Drunk Driving

Brownsville school trustee Erasmo Castro has been charged with drunken driving. Castro was arrested early Monday morning after being stopped on Morrison Road just west of I-69E.

Details of his arrest aren’t yet known but Castro was booked on a charge of DWI and released on a $1,500 bond. His arrest came during the Valleywide No Refusal weekend – the Labor Day holiday heightened law enforcement crackdown on drunken driving across all four counties. Castro is 8 months into his first term on the Brownsville school board.