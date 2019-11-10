Brownsville School District Sanctions School Board Member Castro

The Brownsville school district is banning school trustee Erasmo Castro from appearing on any school campus or at any school event until further notice.

The district issued a list of sanctions Friday in response to a recent school board vote to censure Castro in connection with his social media presence. At the time, the board issued a statement saying Castro had violated board policy by publicly demeaning and making personal attacks against fellow trustees. Several upset parents had also come forward saying Castro had posted pictures of himself with students on his Facebook page without their permission.

According to the Brownsville Herald, under the punishments announced Friday, Castro is only allowed onto a BISD facility to attend school board meetings.