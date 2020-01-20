Brownsville Services Set For Fallen Valley Soldier

The Valley will be able to pay tribute to the service of a fallen Valley soldier starting this Friday. The family of Private First Class Miguel Villalon of Brownsville has announced a schedule of services, starting with a public visitation this Friday.

Members of the public are invited to the Brownsville Event Center pay their respects from 1 p.m through 10 p.m. The funeral for Villalon will be Saturday, also at the Brownsville Event Center, starting at 10 a.m. The burial service will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Villalon’s body is expected to be flown to the Valley from Dover Air Force Base Thursday.

The 21-year-old Villalon was one of two soldiers killed January 11th when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province. It was the Brownsville native’s first combat deployment.