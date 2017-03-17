Brownsville Tire Shop Owner Found Dead

Brownsville police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man inside his tire shop. Police were called to the business – Military Tire and Wheel – in the 24-hundred block of Military Highway in far west Brownsville a little before 8 Wednesday night, and found 50-year-old Jose Guadalupe Martinez on the floor, with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business. They have not said if they have any suspects, and are awaiting the results of an autopsy before releasing any more information.

