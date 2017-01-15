Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

The city of Brownsville now has 30 days to amend its plastic bag ban ordinance, to reflect the out-of-court settlement reached with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The settlement, agreed to last week, requires Brownsville to repeal the $1 environmental fee imposed on customers wanting plastic bags.

The state had sued the city, claiming the fee amounted to an illegal sales tax. City officials had fought for the fee, arguing it generated millions of dollars used for resaca cleanups, recycling efforts, and other beautification projects. The city commission is expected to meet soon to discuss how to maintain the 5-year-old plastic bag ordinance without the environmental fee.