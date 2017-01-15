Home LOCAL Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee
Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

0
0
city of brownsville
now viewing

Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

CRIME SCENE SHOOTING
now playing

Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

auto deadly fatal crash-3
now playing

Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

vip spa
now playing

Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

HIDDEN FIGURES
now playing

'Hidden Figures' Keeps Orbit At Top; Affleck, Scorsese Flop

VELMA AIKEN PARENT OF TEEN STOLEN AT BIRTH
now playing

SC Teen Abducted As A Florida Newborn Meets Birth Parents

MEXICAN TUNNELS MEXICO TUNNELS
now playing

Officials: Unfilled Border Tunnels In Mexico A Security Risk

FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Introduces Measures To Tackle Fake News In Germany

Campaign 2016 Pence
now playing

Pence Says He And Trump Welcome Examination Of Russia's Role In Election

CIA JOHN BRENNAN
now playing

UPDATE: Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump On Russia Threat

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Police Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Austin Church

The city of Brownsville now has 30 days to amend its plastic bag ban ordinance, to reflect the out-of-court settlement reached with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The settlement, agreed to last week, requires Brownsville to repeal the $1 environmental fee imposed on customers wanting plastic bags.

The state had sued the city, claiming the fee amounted to an illegal sales tax. City officials had fought for the fee, arguing it generated millions of dollars used for resaca cleanups, recycling efforts, and other beautification projects. The city commission is expected to meet soon to discuss how to maintain the 5-year-old plastic bag ordinance without the environmental fee.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Repeals Plastic Bag Fee
  2. Brownsville Won’t Fight State Lawsuit, Ends Plastic Bag Fee
  3. Teen Vandals Suspected Of Starting Fire That Damaged Brownsville Landmark Hotel
  4. Water Park Settlement Gives 3 Brothers Lifetime Payments
Related Posts
CRIME SCENE SHOOTING

Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

jsalinas 0
auto deadly fatal crash-3

Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

jsalinas 0
vip spa

Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video