Brownsville Warrant Amnesty Is Coming
Brownsville Warrant Amnesty Is Coming
Brownsville Warrant Amnesty Is Coming

Brownsville Warrant Amnesty Is Coming

If you’ve been laying low in the City of Brownsville you may have an opportunity to clear your name. Brownsville is willing to look the other way by offering a period of warrant amnesty. It waives both failure to appear fines and Capias pro, or warrants from defaults on prior court agreements, for people who are willing to pay the remaining balance. Anyone who shows up to Brownsville Municipal Court to pay these balances will not be arrested during the amnesty period. The warrant amnesty period begins February 12th and ends March 2nd.

