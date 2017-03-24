Home LOCAL Brownsville Woman Acquitted In 2015 Deadly Hit-N-Run
Brownsville Woman Acquitted In 2015 Deadly Hit-N-Run
Brownsville Woman Acquitted In 2015 Deadly Hit-N-Run

A Cameron County jury has found a Brownsville woman not guilty in the hit-and-run death of another Brownsville woman a little more than two years ago.  Jurors deliberated less than four hours before acquitting 41-year-old Marisa Govea Hernandez in the death of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Guzman Tipton.

The accident happened as the victim walked along FM 803 near FM 511 near Olmito the night of February 28th 2015. Prosecutors maintained that Hernandez did not immediately stop and render aid. But defense attorneys claimed Hernandez did return and searched the scene. Guzman’s body had been flung into a ditch and wasn’t found until three days later.

