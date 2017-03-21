Brownsville Woman On Trial For 2015 Deadly Hit-And-Run

Testimony is underway in the trial of a Brownsville woman accused in the hit-and-run death of another Brownsville woman a little more than two years ago. 41-year-old Marisa Govea Hernandez is charged with accident involving death.

Police say Hernandez, driving her Volkswagen Jetta, struck 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Guzman as she walked along FM 803 near FM 511 near Olmito the night of February 28th 2015. Guzman’s body was flung into a ditch and wasn’t found until three days later. It was five days before Hernandez turned herself in. Hernandez has said she thought she struck an animal.