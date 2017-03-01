Home NATIONAL Bruce Springsteen Questions Trump’s Competence For Office
Bruce Springsteen Questions Trump’s Competence For Office
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Bruce Springsteen Questions Trump’s Competence For Office

0
0
bruce-springsteen
now viewing

Bruce Springsteen Questions Trump’s Competence For Office

cessna_525_citation_cj1_7473191186
now playing

UPDATE: Searchers: Much Of Debris Is Consistent With Missing Plane

pacman-jones-1
now playing

Bengals' Pacman Jones Jailed Over Cincinnati Confrontation

Judge_gavel
now playing

Penalty Phase Begins Tomorrow

severe-storms-weather-southern-alabama
now playing

Storms Kill 5 In Southern Alabama

BENAJAMIN NETANYAHU
now playing

UPDATE: Israeli Leader Denies Wrongdoing After Police Grilling

Taliban Ambush Kills 4 Police In Northern Afghanistan

turkey-country-thwarted-possible-attacks
now playing

Turkey Says 339 Possible Attacks Foiled In 2016

istanbul-nightclub-attack
now playing

UPDATE: Two Foreign Nationals Detained

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump's Latest US Corporate Twitter Target: General Motors

161231191413-02-istanbul-nightclub-attack-0101-exlarge-tease
now playing

Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice

(AP) — “The Boss” is questioning whether President-elect Donald Trump is ready to take office.  During an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast released Monday, Bruce Springsteen said he questions whether Trump “is simply competent enough to do this particular job.”

Springsteen is a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail. Springsteen says he understands how Trump got elected. He says the Republican played working class fears over a changing economy, increasing diversity and the Islamic State group.  He tells Maron that he has “felt disgust” over elections before, “but never, never the kind of fear that you feel now.”  Springsteen says he plans to do his best to play a “very, very small part” in trying to ensure America maintains its ideals.

Related posts:

  1. Back In Washington, Obama Looks Ahead To Final Days In Office
  2. IS Suicide Bomber Kills 36 In Baghdad Market
  3. Alleged Istanbul Attacker Takes ‘Selfie’
  4. Local Lawmaker Recovering After Being Shot At New Year’s Party
Related Posts
cessna_525_citation_cj1_7473191186

UPDATE: Searchers: Much Of Debris Is Consistent With Missing Plane

jsalinas 0
pacman-jones-1

Bengals’ Pacman Jones Jailed Over Cincinnati Confrontation

jsalinas 0
Judge_gavel

Penalty Phase Begins Tomorrow

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video