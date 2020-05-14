Brush Fires Shut Down Portion Of I-75 In Southwest Florida

A helicopter, carrying a bucket, flies near a brush fire in Golden Gate Estates, Fla., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Crews worked to contain four brush fires totaling about 400 acres and threatening 30 homes in the Estates. (Jon Austria/Naples Daily News via AP)

(AP) – Authorities say smoky conditions have caused the Florida Highway Patrol to shut down a section of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley as four brush fires have merged together in southwest Florida.

The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Affairs says the fire has grown to about 4,000 acres and is about 10% contained. On Wednesday fire threatened about 30 homes in Collier County.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were coordinating voluntary evacuations in the areas near the fires. The efforts to fight the fires were led by the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District.